Negaunee taking public input on plans for new playground

Unfinalized plans for a new playground in Negaunee
Unfinalized plans for a new playground in Negaunee(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee Wednesday night got the public’s input on plans for a new playground. The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission met Wednesday night to hear ideas for the proposed Jackson Mine Playground.

The playground is being designed for ages 5-12 and has a budget of around $160,000. For city officials getting the public input is an important step in the whole process.

“We have lots of playgrounds, they’re all over the city, and sometimes they might not have certain things people want or they might have too much of this or too much of that so we want to that feedback from community members so we’re not just making the same exact park or have the same problems potentially,” said Negaunee City Manager, Nate Heffron.

The final plans for the playground would come before the Commission again for final approval. Work on the playground could begin next spring.

