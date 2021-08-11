Advertisement

Much Drier Air Filters into Upper Michigan Thursday

Then Cooler Thursday Night and Friday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, breezy west winds, strongest in the Copper Country

Highs: mid 70s west to low 80s south-central from Iron Mountain to Escanaba

Friday: Cooler, partly cloudy

Highs: around 70 north, 70s south

Saturday: Sunny and mild

Morning lows in the 40s to 50s, Daytime highs mainly 70s

Sunday: Sunny and warmer

Highs: around 80

The balance of next week looks dry and seasonably warm with highs around 80 and lows near 60.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Andrew Paul Geronimi for Lane County, Oregon.
Man on the run for Dickinson County charges arrested for murder in Oregon
Ishpeming Holiday retail fraud suspect.
Ishpeming Police Department seeks information on retail fraud suspect
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of...
UPDATE: Woman injured in crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening
According to MDOT, both directions of US-2 are closed at Stanley Road in Schoolcraft County.
UPDATE: One dead in Schoolcraft County crash
Airstream camper damaged in a crash on M-35 in Menominee County's Cedarville Township on Aug....
Airstream camper damaged in M-35 crash in Menominee County Monday

Latest News

storms
Another batch of storms today
Karl Bohnak's Weather: 7/15/2021
Another Round of Thunderstorms Possible, Then, Drier Air Filters into the U.P.
hot
Hot & humid with some storms
Weather On Demand
More Sunshine Tuesday Means Warmer Temperatures Most Areas