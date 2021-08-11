Much Drier Air Filters into Upper Michigan Thursday
Then Cooler Thursday Night and Friday
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, breezy west winds, strongest in the Copper Country
Highs: mid 70s west to low 80s south-central from Iron Mountain to Escanaba
Friday: Cooler, partly cloudy
Highs: around 70 north, 70s south
Saturday: Sunny and mild
Morning lows in the 40s to 50s, Daytime highs mainly 70s
Sunday: Sunny and warmer
Highs: around 80
The balance of next week looks dry and seasonably warm with highs around 80 and lows near 60.
