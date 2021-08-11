Much Drier Air Filters into Upper Michigan Thursday

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, breezy west winds, strongest in the Copper Country

Highs: mid 70s west to low 80s south-central from Iron Mountain to Escanaba

Friday: Cooler, partly cloudy

Highs: around 70 north, 70s south

Saturday: Sunny and mild

Morning lows in the 40s to 50s, Daytime highs mainly 70s

Sunday: Sunny and warmer

Highs: around 80

The balance of next week looks dry and seasonably warm with highs around 80 and lows near 60.

