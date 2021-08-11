Marquette Economic Club set to resume meetings in September

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Economic Club is set to start meeting again after taking a year off because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The networking club will resume its monthly meetings starting September 20th. The club is open to anyone in Marquette that would like to be ‘in the know’ with economic trends.

Meetings are once a month at The Ramada in Marquette, featuring local, national, and international speakers.

Joe Esbrook, the club’s President, says the decision to resume meetings was widely supported by current members.

“We surveyed our membership, and everybody said overwhelmingly ‘yes, let’s get back going again,’” says Esbrook. “So, we’re fired up this year. We have a great line up of speakers.”

Some of the speakers lined up for this year include InvestUP, Inlay Insights, Pure Michigan, and more.

There is a fee to join the club or attend each meeting. For more information on how to join the Economic Club, click here.

