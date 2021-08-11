Advertisement

Marquette Economic Club set to resume meetings in September

The club took a year off because of the Coronavirus.
Economic Club of Marquette County logo
Economic Club of Marquette County logo (WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Economic Club is set to start meeting again after taking a year off because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The networking club will resume its monthly meetings starting September 20th. The club is open to anyone in Marquette that would like to be ‘in the know’ with economic trends.

Meetings are once a month at The Ramada in Marquette, featuring local, national, and international speakers.

Joe Esbrook, the club’s President, says the decision to resume meetings was widely supported by current members.

“We surveyed our membership, and everybody said overwhelmingly ‘yes, let’s get back going again,’” says Esbrook. “So, we’re fired up this year. We have a great line up of speakers.”

Some of the speakers lined up for this year include InvestUP, Inlay Insights, Pure Michigan, and more.

There is a fee to join the club or attend each meeting. For more information on how to join the Economic Club, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Andrew Paul Geronimi for Lane County, Oregon.
Man on the run for Dickinson County charges arrested for murder in Oregon
Ishpeming Holiday retail fraud suspect.
Ishpeming Police Department seeks information on retail fraud suspect
According to MDOT, both directions of US-2 are closed at Stanley Road in Schoolcraft County.
UPDATE: One dead in Schoolcraft County crash
Airstream camper damaged in a crash on M-35 in Menominee County's Cedarville Township on Aug....
Airstream camper damaged in M-35 crash in Menominee County Monday
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of...
UPDATE: Woman injured in crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening

Latest News

Police lights graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie Police investigating Tuesday evening homicide
The Dawgz Adapt program, while partnered with the Delta Animal Shelter, welcomed its 100th...
Delta Animal Shelter, Dawgz Adapt program welcome 100th dog for training in Alger County
City of Marquette seal on a sandy beach.
Tourist Park beach to close Wednesday evening
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of...
UPDATE: Woman injured in crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening