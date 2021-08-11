MAPS names new Interim Superintendent

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Zack Sedgwick was named the MAPS Interim Superintendent.

Bill Saunders previously announced his resignation in June after fourteen years with the district and eight as superintendent.

Sedgwick has been a part of the district for thirteen years.

During that time, he taught at MSHS, served as the assistant principle and athletic director at the middle school, and was the principle at Superior Hills Elementary for the past three years.

Sedgwick said one of his main goals as interim superintendent is to work with administration, staff and families to address any gaps in learning that were a result of COVID-19.

“Any number of maybe social or emotional learning concerns, and get students use to being in school again, to get students on track, to graduate with the skills they need to be successful in the workplace or wherever they go,” Sedgwick said.

The board is conducting a search for the next superintendent.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.