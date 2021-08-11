Advertisement

MAPS announces new COVID-19 preparedness and response plan

Right now, Marquette Area Public Schools will not be requiring any students or staff to wear masks on campus.
Looking down a hall way at one of the Marquette Area Public Schools' buildings.
Looking down a hall way at one of the Marquette Area Public Schools' buildings.(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Area Public Schools announced its new COVID-19 preparedness and response plan for the 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday.

“We are strongly recommending that our students and staff mask, but we are no requiring that our students and staff mask. We’re recommending that they mask on buses, but we’re not requiring that they mask on buses,” said MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders.

After announcing its COVID plan for the school year that starts in three weeks, the MAPS school board listened to emotional public comment mostly from parents who didn’t want a mask requirement.

Saunders said a majority of students and families are planning to return to face-to-face instruction when school starts September 1st.

“You’ll see pretty much normal class sizes. We can’t promise any type of social distancing in school at lease to start the school year. We’ll try to when possible to have some social distancing, but it won’t be a requirement,” he said.

Saunders said online learning will also look different this year for some students.

Currently, online learning will not be an option for K-5 students at the beginning of the year, but there is a program in place for grades 6-12.

“So, there is an option for those parents that want to opt out this year and strictly be 100 percent online, and then certainly if we have enough students that can form a cohort, we’ll use a MAPS teacher to actually teach those students some of that online learning course material,” said Saunders.

Saunders also said students and families need to prepare to be flexible, for the third straight school year.

“We do know that we may encounter changes. Certainly, some things are outside the districts control that could be mandated from an outside agency to have to amend some of the things that are in our plan, but for now that’s what the board has adopted.”

As of right now, Saunders said athletes will also not be required to mask up for practice or games, but the school will continue to follow and change according to MHSAA guidelines.

