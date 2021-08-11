Advertisement

Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula

A current carried the Wisconsin man 15 miles away from where he originally went into the lake to swim.
A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to Gull Rock Lighthouse.(Google/WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin man was rescued Monday after spending four days on Lake Superior along the Keweenaw Peninsula.

According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, the 35-year-old man was reported missing out of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.

Investigation revealed that the man parked at Hebard Park, west of Copper Harbor, and decided to go swimming. He ended up getting caught in a current, and was carried about 15 miles to Gull Rock Lighthouse. The lighthouse’s island is located between the eastern tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula and Manitou Island.

The sheriff’s office says the man spent a day at Gull Rock before attempting to swim back to the peninsula.

While swimming, he was spotted by a couple kayaking near High Rock Point, who reported it to law enforcement.

Deputies and first responders from Copper Harbor were able to get the man from High Rock Point. He was then taken to a Mercy Ambulance waiting at Horseshoe Harbor.

EMS personnel brought him to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital, in Laurium, for treatment. He was later transported to UP Health System-Marquette for further treatment of his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

