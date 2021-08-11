Kingsford teenagers have a lemonade charity event

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, dozens of Kingsford teens set up a lemonade stand to raise money for a special cause. All donations went directly back to the Breitung Township School District. The kids say they want every student to have enough school supplies.

The goal was to raise one hundred dollars, but before opening for customers, they had already doubled it. Relatives were there to provide support.

“They are very blessed, and they have a lot. They realize that not everybody has what they have. They asked if we could do this, and we wanted to make it possible for them. We are very proud of them for wanting to give back,” said Nancy LeFleur, relative of students.

One woman says it was her granddaughter, Riley, who came up with the idea to donate the money. Organizers say anyone else who is interested in getting involved can donate directly to the Breitung Township School District.

