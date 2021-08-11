Advertisement

Kingsford teenagers have a lemonade charity event

The proceeds will go to pay for school supplies for kids who can’t afford them
Kingsford youth, with the support of the community, sell baked goods and lemonade to give the...
Kingsford youth, with the support of the community, sell baked goods and lemonade to give the proceeds back for school supplies(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, dozens of Kingsford teens set up a lemonade stand to raise money for a special cause. All donations went directly back to the Breitung Township School District. The kids say they want every student to have enough school supplies.

The goal was to raise one hundred dollars, but before opening for customers, they had already doubled it. Relatives were there to provide support.

“They are very blessed, and they have a lot. They realize that not everybody has what they have. They asked if we could do this, and we wanted to make it possible for them. We are very proud of them for wanting to give back,” said Nancy LeFleur, relative of students.

One woman says it was her granddaughter, Riley, who came up with the idea to donate the money. Organizers say anyone else who is interested in getting involved can donate directly to the Breitung Township School District.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Andrew Paul Geronimi for Lane County, Oregon.
Man on the run for Dickinson County charges arrested for murder in Oregon
Ishpeming Holiday retail fraud suspect.
Ishpeming Police Department seeks information on retail fraud suspect
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of...
UPDATE: Woman injured in crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening
According to MDOT, both directions of US-2 are closed at Stanley Road in Schoolcraft County.
UPDATE: One dead in Schoolcraft County crash
Airstream camper damaged in a crash on M-35 in Menominee County's Cedarville Township on Aug....
Airstream camper damaged in M-35 crash in Menominee County Monday

Latest News

Bay Ambulance has had to expand its coverage, due to other EMS services shutting down.
EMS staffing shortage causes serious challenges for first responders
One example of a new exhibit at the museum, this Ford is now on display
Dickinson County Museum hosts open house
Thrivent canned food drive at Elmer's County Market.
Thrivent Financial collects cans for The Salvation Army
A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula