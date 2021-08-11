Advertisement

Gwinn cyclist recovering from Colorado bike crash

Retired U.S. Army veteran suffered broken left arm and briefly dislocated left leg after getting hit by semi truck
Bike and gear destroyed after semi truck hits bike from behind, injuring cyclist
Bike and gear destroyed after semi truck hits bike from behind, injuring cyclist(fixedbydoc.com)
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Retired U.S. Army veteran Ryan Lipinski’s bike trip around the country nearly turned tragic in Colorado.

“A semi came up behind me and hit me and destroyed my bike and all my gear,” Lipinski explained. “Apparently, I was dragged or thrown 78 feet.”

On July 1st, Lipinski began a bike route at the Oregon-Idaho border, aiming to reach Yorktown, Virginia to complete a trip around the country for the second straight year.

On July 22nd, he was hit in Eads, Colorado. The semi truck’s driver stayed at the scene. The police report says he was cited for “careless driving causing bodily injury.”

Lipinski broke his left arm, his left knee was briefly dislocated, and his helmet cracked. The vet says it is a miracle he survived.

“Other than that, I just had a bunch of bruises on my arm and one big cut on the back of my elbow,” he said. “It’s amazing I didn’t get more. I don’t know how I walked away with just that.”

As someone who has Parkinson’s Disease, he says the trip has some meaning to it.

“It’s to increase awareness of Parkinson’s,” Lipinski stated, “and to educate people that, even despite Parkinson’s, you can still get up and do things if you put your mind to it.”

While his ICE Recumbent Trike may be no more, Lipinski says he is doing whatever he can to get another one and some new gear.

Most of it, I found replacements for,” he said. “Some of it, I had to find a different type of product because what I had doesn’t exist anymore. Hopefully, I get the rest of my stuff.”

Lipinski hopes to get a new Recumbent Trike by the spring. If that happens, he plans to pick up where he left off next summer in Eads, Colorado.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Andrew Paul Geronimi for Lane County, Oregon.
Man on the run for Dickinson County charges arrested for murder in Oregon
Ishpeming Holiday retail fraud suspect.
Ishpeming Police Department seeks information on retail fraud suspect
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of...
UPDATE: Woman injured in crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening
According to MDOT, both directions of US-2 are closed at Stanley Road in Schoolcraft County.
UPDATE: One dead in Schoolcraft County crash
Airstream camper damaged in a crash on M-35 in Menominee County's Cedarville Township on Aug....
Airstream camper damaged in M-35 crash in Menominee County Monday

Latest News

Looking down a hall way at one of the Marquette Area Public Schools' buildings.
MAPS announces new COVID-19 preparedness and response plan
Unfinalized plans for a new playground in Negaunee
Negaunee taking public input on plans for new playground
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame
U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame receives federal grant
Bay Ambulance has had to expand its coverage, due to other EMS services shutting down.
EMS staffing shortage causes serious challenges for first responders