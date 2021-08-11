Advertisement

Dickinson County Museum hosts open house

The open house allows patrons to see updates on construction, as well as see new exhibits
One example of a new exhibit at the museum, this Ford is now on display
One example of a new exhibit at the museum, this Ford is now on display(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Menominee Range Historical Museum is moving one of their museums to its main location. The new site is already four years into a seven-year construction effort, and the museum foundation board is hosting an open house this Sunday.

“So that the public can come in here and see exactly what it is we are doing, as we begin moving the Downtown Menominee Historical Range Museum to the new location here at the Sea Ludington Shaft,” said Bill Cummings, Menominee Range Museum Chairman of Foundation Board.

The $500,000 project is funded through donations and fundraising. The museum says hosting an open house reminds donors the project is ongoing.

Cummings says the old site had parking issues, and the new location can welcome everyone.

“All three of our buildings here are handicapped accessible and wheelchair friendly,” Cummings said.

The new building will connect to the Cornish Pumping Engine and Mining Museum and the World War II Glider Museum. The other two buildings have some new exhibits, including a 1946 Ford Woody Sportsman’s Convertible.

“There are under three thousand of them, so they are very rare,” said Cummings.

“We are really thrilled to have it. It’s a real showpiece.” The open house is from noon until 4 p.m. CT Sunday afternoon off Kent street, where you can see the construction, and buy artifacts. The two other buildings will be open for viewing as well.

