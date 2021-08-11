Delta Animal Shelter, Dawgz Adapt program welcome 100th dog for training in Alger County

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A shelter and jail partnership dog-training program in Upper Michigan just welcomed its 100th dog.

The Dawgz Adapt program, based out of Alger Correctional Facility, works with the Delta Animal Shelter in Escanaba to help train dogs who need a little help before going to their forever homes. The Delta Animal Shelter and Dawgz Adapt program have been partners for two and a half years.

Once the dogs are socialized and given obedience and house training with the inmates in the Dawgz Adapt program, they are adopted out through the Delta Animal Shelter.

The 100th ‘student’ is Ace, a 2 1/2-year-old German Shepherd, pictured above.

“This has been such a wonderful partnership opportunity for our program,” Dawgz Adapt said in a Facebook post. “We are so thankful to the staff and volunteers.”

The inmates chosen to participate in the training program “must meet certain conduct and crime criteria to be considered for a dog handler position,” Dawgz Adapt says on its page.

“We are so grateful to be part of this program,” the animal shelter said in a Facebook post.

The Delta Animal Shelter covers all the costs associated with the program. The no kill shelter is always fundraising, and donations can be made for the shelter’s overall operations, or to fund the Dawgz Adapt program.

Previously, Dawgs Adapt partnered with the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter in Manistique, and had more than 230 dogs come through that previous program partnership.

To follow Ace’s progress, and learn more about the program and past students, check out its Facebook Page. Learn more about the Delta Animal Shelter on its Facebook page or website.

