City of Escanaba Rec Department discusses five-year plan

The city's plan consists of various items ranging from priority one to priority three.
Tuesday's meeting.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba’s Recreation department is working on a five-year plan so the city can qualify for natural resources trust fund monies.

The city’s plan consists of various items ranging from priority one to priority three. One of the priority one improvements is upgrades to non-motorized trails. A priority two item is a skate park and priority three item is a 200-seat baseball stadium.

“This year a lot of the goals are looking at art in the park, trying to improve, enhance the maintenance of parks,” said Joe Kaplan, City of Escanaba Recreation Advisory Board Chair.

Completed recreation improvements, like boardwalks on hiking trails, were all parts of the previous five-year plan.

