Cisco Lake boating access site to close temporarily for repairs in Gogebic County

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga Field Office construction crew from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will temporarily close the Cisco Lake boating access site in Gogebic County to replace a damaged ramp and make improvements to the parking area.

The closure will be in effect from Aug. 16 through Aug. 26. The DNR says no alternate access is available to Cisco Lake, however, public access to Clearwater Lake is available 2 miles to the northeast.

The $20,000 project is funded through the Michigan State Waterways Fund, a restricted fund derived from boat registration fees, state gasoline tax and the Michigan marine fuel tax for the construction, operation and maintenance of recreational boating facilities, harbors and inland waterways.

For more information on closures and reopening of DNR facilities in Michigan, visit the DNR’s closure webpage.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.