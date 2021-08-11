Advertisement

Chocolay Bayou Preserve hosts first Nature Art Walk for 5-year anniversary

“The Land is Alive! Visions of a Treasured Wetland” is set for August 20th, 21st, and 22nd.
Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve
Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Bayou Preserve is hosting its first ever Nature Art Walk later this month.

“The Land is Alive! Visions of a Treasured Wetland” is taking place August 20th, 21st, and 22nd. Nature themed artwork from 9 Marquette artists will be displayed along the trail network each day.

Also happening that weekend; the tree sculpture at the beginning of the trail will be revamped with help from the U.P. Children’s Museum, and a mural will be finished on the side of the bird observation hut.

Anyone is welcome to hike the trails, view the artwork, help with the tree sculpture, and check out the mural.

The UP Land Conservancy is celebrating caring for and maintaining the preserve for the past 5 years.

“When we became involved in it 5, 6 years ago at this point, this property was up for sale and there was talk of putting condos up,” says UP Land Conservancy Executive Director Andrea Denham. “So we worked with the community to raise $165,000 in 6 months and we purchased this preserve.”

Denham says the area is popular for migrating birds every year.

The UP Land Conservancy is still looking for volunteers to set up and take down the artwork each day. For ways to get involved, click here.

