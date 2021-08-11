Another batch of storms today

The active pattern continues for one more day. Another front will move through this afternoon brings some storms. Ahead of it, the humidity stays high and temperatures will trend in the 80s. Showers move in by late morning in the western counties. Then, a cluster of thunderstorms develops between 1-3p.m. in the central counties. They’ll track east by the evening. Some could be severe with strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain. However, the severe weather threat is lower than yesterday. Behind this disturbance, pleasant and drier air moves in for a bit.

Today: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 80s east, 70s west

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and feeling good

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid 80s

Tuesday: Sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

