Youth theatre production company comes to Iron County

The Missoula Children’s Theatre Company will help direct Sleeping Beauty with youth cast
Youth can audition for roles, and will practice for a week before putting on a performance
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Missoula Children’s Theatre Company comes to the Crystal Theatre. The company travels across the country, helping children in first through 12th grade put on a show with only a week to prepare.

Children with any level of experience are welcome to try out for this year’s production which is Sleeping Beauty. Organizers say there are many benefits to theatre.

“And then, teamwork, and working as a team together to make something happen. There is so many life lessons by getting up on the stage and putting on a goofy costume,” said Angie Dohl, Crystal Theatre Manager.

Registration begins August 16th at 9 a.m. CT. Rehearsals will continue all week, with the show on Friday at 7 p.m. CT. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, and $5 for students. Proceeds go to pay for the show.

