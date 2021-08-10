US-41/M-28 traffic configuration changing in Marquette Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The construction traffic configuration through Marquette is changing later this week.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 12, southbound traffic in the US-41/M-28 work zone in Marquette and Marquette Township will be shifted to the outside lane. The inside lane will be closed.

The traffic shift will begin at the County Road 492/Walmart Drive roundabout and continue to the UP Health System-Marquette hospital roundabout.

The shift is necessary for ongoing work on the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT’s) $9.2 million project to resurface 2.8 miles of the highway. Read more about the project here.

