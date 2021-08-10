Advertisement

US-41/M-28 traffic configuration changing in Marquette Thursday

Southbound traffic will move to the newly paved outside lane.
US-41 and M-28 reconstruction map
US-41 and M-28 reconstruction map(MDOT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The construction traffic configuration through Marquette is changing later this week.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 12, southbound traffic in the US-41/M-28 work zone in Marquette and Marquette Township will be shifted to the outside lane. The inside lane will be closed.

The traffic shift will begin at the County Road 492/Walmart Drive roundabout and continue to the UP Health System-Marquette hospital roundabout.

The shift is necessary for ongoing work on the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT’s) $9.2 million project to resurface 2.8 miles of the highway. Read more about the project here.

