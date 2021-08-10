Advertisement

The UPside - August 9, 2021

This week's Upsiders are the organizers of the Marquette Area Blues Society.
By TV6 News Team
Aug. 10, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s Upsiders are the organizers of the Marquette Area Blues Society.

The Marquette Area Blues Society was formed in 2003, to provide for the preservation, promotion, and education of blues music in the area.  They are most well-known for the Blues Festival they put on yearly, over Labor Day weekend, where world class blues musicians play in Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor Park. 

They also host several other concerts throughout the year to share blues with everyone, including Bluesday Tuesday at Peter White Public Library, that contains an educational aspect. Learn more in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

