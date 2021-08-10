Traffic slowed on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening following crash

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Traffic is slowed in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening after a crash on US-41.

Few details are known at this time, but our reporter on the scene said it appeared a woman was trapped inside the vehicle.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. right in front of Window Outfitters, across the highway from Kassel’s Midway gas station.

First responders were working to extricate the woman around 5:30 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

