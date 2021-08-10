Advertisement

Traffic slowed on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening following crash

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. right in front of Window Outfitters, across the highway from Kassel’s Midway gas station.
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of...
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of Aug. 10, 2021.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Traffic is slowed in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening after a crash on US-41.

Few details are known at this time, but our reporter on the scene said it appeared a woman was trapped inside the vehicle.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. right in front of Window Outfitters, across the highway from Kassel’s Midway gas station.

First responders were working to extricate the woman around 5:30 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: Body found in Lake Superior identified as missing kayaker
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Suspects identified in video of an animal cruelty incident involving a young eagle
Mugshot of Curtis Contois, stabbing suspect.
Update: Victim identified in deadly stabbing in Marquette
Airstream camper damaged in a crash on M-35 in Menominee County's Cedarville Township on Aug....
Airstream camper damaged in M-35 crash in Menominee County Monday
Kimber Brock mugshot
Menominee woman sentenced to prison on meth charges

Latest News

Big Brothers Big Sisters
Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for new members in Marquette
Spalding Hall on the NMU campus
NMU redesigns Spalding Hall dorm rooms into apartments
Senators Ed McBroom, Wayne Schmidt and Mike Shirkey visited the U.P. on Tuesday.
GOP state senators visit NMU
SAIL held a blood drive in its parking lot Tuesday.
SAIL hosts blood drive in Marquette
Free Comic Book Day set for Saturday, August 14