Student Success Project connects Marquette and Alger families with academic and mental health resources

MARQUETTE & ALGER COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 1,000 Alger and Marquette County students are going into this school year disengaged. That’s approximately one of every nine students. Many stopped participating in remote learning last year, while others failed one or more online classes.

A new collaboration between Marquette Alger Resolution Services (MARS) and the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) is helping those students get back on track this fall.

The Student Success Project is available to all K-12 students in Marquette and Alger County schools. The school, a family member, or a caregiver can refer a student to advocate Julie Kostich-Connors. Kostich-Connors works the student and their family to create a plan and set goals.

“It’s the experience to really sit down and talk with these individuals and with these families, problem solve with them, and help them gain control over their own education,” said Kostich-Connors.

She then connects the student with the resources they need to achieve their goals. The program also equips students with the tools to address mental and emotional health concerns.

“One of the things that I really like is that we’re using some technology as well--like an app like Calm or Headspace or something like that—trying to teach them some skills that they may not already have,” Kostich-Connors said.

While the Student Success Project is an answer to many challenges caused by the pandemic, Kostich-Connors believes it can be a valuable service long after COVID-19 is behind us.

“I think it was a need that really needed to be addressed before COVID,” she said. “COVID just put a highlight on a lot of things that needed to be addressed.”

To learn how the Student Success Project could help a child in your life, click here. You can also learn more about the program by scanning the QR code below.

The free program is funded by grants through several organizations, including the Superior Health Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

