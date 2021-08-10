Advertisement

Some Panera-branded soups recalled due to complaints of fragments

More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread’s at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup have been recalled.

The 16-ounce containers may have been contaminated with glove pieces.

The USDA notice says soup maker Blount Fine Foods “received several consumer complaints reporting pieces of gray nitrile glove in the product” but no reports of illness.

The recalled soup was made on July 1 and has a use-by-date of Sept. 9.

People who bought it are being told to throw it away or return it to the store.

