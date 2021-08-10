Section of US-2 closed in Schoolcraft County for a crash

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of US-2 in Schoolcraft County is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), both directions of US-2 are closed at Stanley Road near Thompson following a crash report at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday.

MDOT says detours are in place at this time, using M-149 and County Road 442.

No other details on the crash are available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

