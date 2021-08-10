Advertisement

Section of US-2 closed in Schoolcraft County for a crash

Both directions of US-2 are closed at Stanley Road near Thompson.
According to MDOT, both directions of US-2 are closed at Stanley Road in Schoolcraft County.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of US-2 in Schoolcraft County is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), both directions of US-2 are closed at Stanley Road near Thompson following a crash report at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday.

MDOT says detours are in place at this time, using M-149 and County Road 442.

No other details on the crash are available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

