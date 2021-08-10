Advertisement

SAIL hosts blood drive in Marquette

The U.P. is still in critical need of blood.
SAIL held a blood drive in its parking lot Tuesday.
By Mary Houle
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As a critical need for blood in the U.P. remains, a Marquette organization is stepping in to help.

Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) held a blood drive Tuesday in its parking lot, where staff members donated to the U.P. Regional Blood Center’s Blood Mobile. The drive was also open to any community members that wanted to donate.

The idea to hold the drive stemmed from a committee within SAIL called the Covenant Committee, which works to promote passion and excellence in the organization.

Jack Vanderlugt, one of the Covenant Committee members, says it’s important for those able to donate blood to consider helping out.

“I have an invisible disability that doesn’t allow me to donate blood and plasma and things like that,” says Vanderlugt. “So it is crucial that other members in the community, people who can give blood, and are willing to give blood, step up and help out each other.”

The blood drive started at 11:00 a.m. and ended at 2:00 p.m.

For more information about donating blood to the U.P. Regional Blood Center, click here.

