Advertisement

SAIL Fundraiser: Battle of the Boards

The cornhole tournament is set for August 21
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Alliance for Independent Living is holding its first ever Battle of the Boards, a cornhole fundraiser tournament. Money raised during the event will go toward the purchase of an Action Track Chair, allowing those in a wheelchair to get to out in difficult terrain and experience the outdoors.

The tournament is set for August 21 at 10:30 A.M.

To register or to learn more, click here

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: Body found in Lake Superior identified as missing kayaker
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Suspects identified in video of an animal cruelty incident involving a young eagle
Mugshot of Curtis Contois, stabbing suspect.
Update: Victim identified in deadly stabbing in Marquette
Airstream camper damaged in a crash on M-35 in Menominee County's Cedarville Township on Aug....
Airstream camper damaged in M-35 crash in Menominee County Monday
In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a car heads into the U.S. from Canada at the Peace Arch...
Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again

Latest News

Cornhole Tournament, August 21
SAIL Fundraiser: Battle of the Boards
Routine immunization rates decrease as Michigan students prepare for fall semester
Routine immunization rates decrease as Michigan students prepare for fall semester
Chenier’s Greenhouse preparing for next season
Chenier’s Greenhouse preparing for next season
Portage Health Foundation presents first responder grants
Portage Health Foundation presents first responder grants