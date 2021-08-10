SAIL Fundraiser: Battle of the Boards
The cornhole tournament is set for August 21
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Alliance for Independent Living is holding its first ever Battle of the Boards, a cornhole fundraiser tournament. Money raised during the event will go toward the purchase of an Action Track Chair, allowing those in a wheelchair to get to out in difficult terrain and experience the outdoors.
The tournament is set for August 21 at 10:30 A.M.
To register or to learn more, click here
