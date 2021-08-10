Advertisement

Rapid River HS football practices underway with no restrictions

The 2021 season is expected to start on schedule
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2021 football season has kicked off for Rapid River High School.

Like other teams, the pandemic forced the Rockets to have a shortened and unfamiliar season. Senior Damyn Smith says the whole situation took a toll on him and his teammates.

“We couldn’t really get together as much like we used to,” said Smith. “We couldn’t have our team dinners before games as much. It was just a big hit on us not being able to see each other as much.”

Football had a delayed start in 2020, with masks and plastic shields worn during games and practices. Right now, no state mandates are in place.

Limited fans were allowed at games last year, but there are no limits this season. Head Coach Steve Ostrenga hopes everything goes as planned.

“I’m looking to play football and give the best effort that we can,” Ostrenga said. “I always state that ‘if you give me your best effort you got, win or lose, that’s a win to me.”

On and off the field, junior Carter Johnson says his teammates stand with each other like family.

“We’re just a team that sticks through,” Johnson stated. “If someone gets sick, we help them out as much as we can and stick together.”

The 2020 team also had seniors and other players unable to participate as play resumed. Now, Coach Ostrenga says this year has more meaning.

“The importance of coming out this year, having football, putting the pads on and being able to participate in the full school year,” he explained, “you have just an opportunity to play sports in your junior or senior year and have a high school career.”

The Rockets are scheduled to open the season at home against Ontonagon on August 27th.

