Portage Health Foundation presents first responder grants

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - 13 emergency service departments have received grant funding from the Portage Health Foundation to help support first responders.

“What really captured the Foundation’s attention was how quickly our first responder grounds responded in 2018 to the flood,” said Kevin Store, Portage Health Foundation executive director.

The $50,000 among four counties brings upgrades to crucial equipment used by first responders. One of the groups that received funding is Superior Search and Rescue, whose volunteers often spend up to 36 hours at a time in the field assisting law enforcement.

“Our team is actually able to go out and help law enforcement because they may or may not have the manpower to do a full search,” said Reed. “So we can bring to the table 25/30 people who are trained in how to locate missing individuals.”

For Superior Search and Rescue, the recent grant helped pay for a new network to run drones on in the field, as opposed to the cloud.

This allows law enforcement or other responders to see real-time data like heat readings they might not be able to see. This helps responders be more efficient in their jobs.

A full list of presented grants can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.