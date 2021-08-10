Advertisement

NMU redesigns Spalding Hall dorm rooms into apartments

The switch will provide upperclassmen an affordable and private place to live on campus.
Spalding Hall on the NMU campus
Spalding Hall on the NMU campus(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is working to help combat the housing shortage for college students in Marquette.

The University is redesigning Spalding Hall to house graduate students in one- and two-person apartments.

Community kitchenettes and laundry rooms are being added to the second and third floors, and each new apartment will have a refrigerator and microwave.

NMU’s Director of Partnerships, Jeff Korpi, says the switch will provide upperclassmen an affordable and private place to live on campus.

“We didn’t want this to become and enrollment issue,” says Korpi. “We wanted to make sure people had a chance to continue their education at Northern, and if that meant finding a place to live, we’re able to do that. So, we’re pretty proud of that.”

The renovation will house 75 students this fall. Though work is ongoing, the apartments will be finished for move in August 19th.

NMU has also opened up 100 resident hall beds by moving students in the US Olympic program from Meyland Hall to Spooner.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: Body found in Lake Superior identified as missing kayaker
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Suspects identified in video of an animal cruelty incident involving a young eagle
Mugshot of Curtis Contois, stabbing suspect.
Update: Victim identified in deadly stabbing in Marquette
Airstream camper damaged in a crash on M-35 in Menominee County's Cedarville Township on Aug....
Airstream camper damaged in M-35 crash in Menominee County Monday
Kimber Brock mugshot
Menominee woman sentenced to prison on meth charges

Latest News

Big Brothers Big Sisters
Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for new members in Marquette
Senators Ed McBroom, Wayne Schmidt and Mike Shirkey visited the U.P. on Tuesday.
GOP state senators visit NMU
SAIL held a blood drive in its parking lot Tuesday.
SAIL hosts blood drive in Marquette
Free Comic Book Day set for Saturday, August 14