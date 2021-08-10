NMU redesigns Spalding Hall dorm rooms into apartments

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is working to help combat the housing shortage for college students in Marquette.

The University is redesigning Spalding Hall to house graduate students in one- and two-person apartments.

Community kitchenettes and laundry rooms are being added to the second and third floors, and each new apartment will have a refrigerator and microwave.

NMU’s Director of Partnerships, Jeff Korpi, says the switch will provide upperclassmen an affordable and private place to live on campus.

“We didn’t want this to become and enrollment issue,” says Korpi. “We wanted to make sure people had a chance to continue their education at Northern, and if that meant finding a place to live, we’re able to do that. So, we’re pretty proud of that.”

The renovation will house 75 students this fall. Though work is ongoing, the apartments will be finished for move in August 19th.

NMU has also opened up 100 resident hall beds by moving students in the US Olympic program from Meyland Hall to Spooner.

