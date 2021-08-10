Advertisement

NHL Hall of Famer, MTU standout Tony Esposito dies

Played for Huskies in mid 1960′s
Passenger Tony Esposito.
Passenger Tony Esposito.(Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHICAGO, IL. (WLUC) - Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft, quickly emerging as one of the league’s best goalies. He won the Calder Trophy in 1970 as the NHL’s best rookie as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974.

The Sault Ste. Marie, ON native played at Michigan Tech from 1964-1967. He had a 38-10-3 record with a 2.55 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

