Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

A newborn baby boy was found in a dresser in an alley in Chicago’s Montclare neighborhood Tuesday morning. https://t.co/pA3HcAVPjR — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) August 10, 2021

