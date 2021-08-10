Advertisement

Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told...
The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told multiple news organizations.(Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: Body found in Lake Superior identified as missing kayaker
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Suspects identified in video of an animal cruelty incident involving a young eagle
Mugshot of Curtis Contois, stabbing suspect.
Update: Victim identified in deadly stabbing in Marquette
Airstream camper damaged in a crash on M-35 in Menominee County's Cedarville Township on Aug....
Airstream camper damaged in M-35 crash in Menominee County Monday
Kimber Brock mugshot
Menominee woman sentenced to prison on meth charges

Latest News

Janice Perez, a clinical technician, is tested for COVID-19, after a colleague at her office...
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID
Ambulance graphic.
Michigan Association of Ambulance Services: State’s EMT, paramedic shortage worsening daily
Marquette Senior High School volleyball player Seiler Hruska.
Marquette native to play Division I volleyball
Portage Health Foundation is located in Hancock across from the Quincy Green.
Medical administration scholarships open