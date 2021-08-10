Advertisement

Medical administration scholarships open

For Copper Country college graduates interested in the health field...
Portage Health Foundation is located in Hancock across from the Quincy Green.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - After reeling in zero eligible applicants earlier this year, the Portage Health Foundation’s James Bogan Health Administration Scholarship is now open through August 27.

Bogan was the former CEO of Portage Health.

The scholarship is for post-undergrad students looking to advance their education towards health and/or administration opportunities.

“[We hope] that we would not only be able to support young people advancing their career,” said Portage Health Foundation Executive Director Kevin Store. “But also to encourage people who are advancing their career to use that as leverage to give back to our community in a way that’s more charitable and meaningful.”

Again, the deadline is August 27 and you can fill out an application on Portage Health Foundation’s website.

