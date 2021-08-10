Marquette native to play Division I volleyball

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette native and high school senior Seiler Hruska has been around the sport of volleyball since birth, and now as she gets set for her senior season at Marquette Senior High School, she’s made a verbal commitment to a Division I school in Dayton, Ohio.

Seiler was practically born with a volleyball.

“So as soon as Seiler was able to walk, she has been playing volleyball,” said Seiler’s mother, Traci Hruska.

Seiler comes from a volleyball family, and with her mother, Traci, the former women’s volleyball coach at Northern Michigan University, volleyball gravitated to her.

“It’s always been apart of my mom’s life so she’s always kept me in it which really helped,” Seiler said. “So as I got older and it got more competitive, I just loved it.”

In junior high, volleyball quickly became a full-time gig for Seiler.

“In 7th grade, she started getting more serious so I said ‘If this is what you want, we got to make a move,’ and Sports Performance out of Illinois allowed us an opportunity to be a part of their program without actually living there,” Traci said.

After that is when Seiler started receiving serious college interest.

She took her game to the next level, as she started working with Personal Trainer Travis Alexander at TM Fitness.

“She was always a focused person,” Alexander said. “She takes everything serious. And the one nice thing about her was that she always showed up ready to work.”

Seiler and Alexander have worked together for six years and she views him as a huge reason for her volleyball success.

“I love his energy,” she said “It really helps bring me up especially on days when I’m exhausted, because I always have a ton of stuff going on. Everything he does has helped push me and helped me grow.”

All the hard work has paid off. Ten days ago, Seiler committed to play Divison I volleyball at Wright State in the Horizon League.

“I definitely like that its closer to home, which is something I wasn’t considering to be a factor in the beginning, but when they offered me more than I thought they would, and just the coaching staff and players, I felt that ‘wow, this is a good choice for me.’”

Now set for college, Seiler has one last go-around on Marquette’s varsity team, and has her eyes set on one final thing.

“I’m hoping that we can finally win a district,” Seiler said. “We always get there, every year I’ve been a part of this team, we’ve gotten to the semis or finals of districts and we just cant get over the edge of getting past districts. And with this group, I’m really hoping we can.”

