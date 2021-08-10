Marquette County Fair returns to Sands Township August 12, 13, 14

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Fair is anticipating 10,000 visitors over the course of this week’s three-day event.

The fair runs this Thursday to Saturday, from 10 AM to ten PM.

You can expect classic fair food options from eight local vendors, plus the addition of a beer tent to accompany live music each day.

The president of the Marquette County Fair says that this year’s event will have more entertainment options, such as a magician and roaming performers, plus a new way for families to enjoy the carnival rides.

“There’s a segment of our population that have sensory issues and the rides are a little bit too noisy, a little bit too fast for them. So we’re gonna offer from 10:30 to noon on Friday a quiet carnival where the rides will be slower, the lights will be off, and no music.” Explains Walt Maki.

You can view ticket prices and a full schedule at www.marquettecountyfair.org.

