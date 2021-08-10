Advertisement

Marquette County Fair returns to Sands Township August 12, 13, 14

The fair’s president says to expect the same attractions, plus more, at this year’s fair
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Fair is anticipating 10,000 visitors over the course of this week’s three-day event.

The fair runs this Thursday to Saturday, from 10 AM to ten PM.

You can expect classic fair food options from eight local vendors, plus the addition of a beer tent to accompany live music each day.

The president of the Marquette County Fair says that this year’s event will have more entertainment options, such as a magician and roaming performers, plus a new way for families to enjoy the carnival rides.

“There’s a segment of our population that have sensory issues and the rides are a little bit too noisy, a little bit too fast for them. So we’re gonna offer from 10:30 to noon on Friday a quiet carnival where the rides will be slower, the lights will be off, and no music.” Explains Walt Maki.

You can view ticket prices and a full schedule at www.marquettecountyfair.org.

