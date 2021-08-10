Advertisement

Marquette City Commission approves strategic plan

The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission Monday approved their strategic plan for the next 2 years. The Commission briefly discussed some possible changes before unanimously approving the document as-is during their regular meeting on Monday.

The plan focuses on issues prioritized by the commission during several work sessions and meetings. Economic development, climate change, housing and transportation and infrastructure are among the priorities.

“We’ve already accomplished some things that we’ve been talking about for quite some time but it really focuses in on your priorities as a department as a commission and really allows us to get to work and this is an important document as we go into the budget sessions and the budget review and the budget prep process,” said City Manager, Karen Kovacs.

The Commission also saw a presentation from the Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. You can find more on the strategic plan by clicking here.

