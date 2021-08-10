Man on the run for Dickinson County charges arrested for murder in Oregon

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. (WLUC) - A man on the run from charges he faces in Dickinson County has been arrested for murder in Oregon.

According to court records for Lane County, Ore., 34-year-old Andrew Paul Geronimi, originally of Kingsford, is facing a felony second-degree murder charge, along with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges.

Oregon news station KEZI reports that Geronimi shot and killed new mother, Caelen Bosisto. Her husband, Staton Bosisto, was shot in the head, but survived. His current condition is unknown. A family member tells KEZI the couple’s two-month old infant was present in the home, but was uninjured.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office told KEZI there was no known connection between the couple and Geronimi.

Geronimi was arrested by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Aug. 9 at 5:05 p.m. pacific and booked into the county jail in Eugene, Ore., a short time later.

On Tuesday, Geronimi is being arraigned at 1:30 p.m. pacific (4:30 p.m. eastern) on his charges in Oregon.

While this incident happened in Oregon, Geronimi was also wanted for charges in Dickinson County, Mich.

According to Dickinson County Circuit Court, Geronimi posted his $15,000 bond (10% cash/surety) on March 18, was released and was later scheduled for a jury trial.

In an original story, the Dickson County Prosecutor told TV6 that Geronimi should not be granted bond, because of a past history of domestic violence. It is unknown why the judge in this case decided to grant him bond.

Court officials told TV6 he was unable to be contacted by his attorney when he didn’t appear for a court hearing in May, so a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on May 21. That warrant is still outstanding.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

