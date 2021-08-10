Advertisement

Luce County man killed in single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning

Investigation revealed a vehicle heading north on M-123 lost control, left the road and hit a deep ditch, killing the driver.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MCMILLAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Luce County man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post were called to M-123 near Charcoal Grade Road in Luce County’s McMillan Township at 7:00 a.m. Aug. 10, for the report of a crash.

Investigation revealed a vehicle heading north on M-123 lost control, left the road and hit a deep ditch, killing the driver.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Jaden Caswell, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

MSP says it appears Caswell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed is also a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Luce County EMS, Newberry Fire Department, the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Luce County Sheriff’s Office assisted the MSP at the scene.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

