Keweenaw County Sheriff plans for search and rescue team

The Keweenaw County Sheriff dog is named "Dogo."
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Full of peace and quiet and lacking in cellular signal, the Keweenaw Peninsula makes for a great vacation.

But, where one wrong turn can lead to being lost for days – Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala says it’s time to adopt a search and rescue team.

“The biggest thing up here is a lack of cell service,” said Pennala. “People find themselves in need of help in areas where they can’t get ahold of anybody.”

Additionally, with an increase in tourism this summer, more unseasoned hikers are setting foot in the Keweenaw’s forests.

“It’s people that are travelling off the beaten path, and they get into a situation or they get lost,” said Pennala. “My main concern is public safety in the county, so I think at this time a search and rescue team would be fitting.”

Pennala says his ideal search and rescue team would consist of 10-15 people. It would be structured as a 501-C3 nonprofit to keep costs low for the office.

While Pennala says there is a need for the team, it still could take up to two years to assemble.

“We’d have to pull together a group of volunteers to get trained up,” said Pennala. “Get the equipment we need, do some fundraising.”

In September, Pennala hopes to hold a meeting with interested individuals to begin planning a search and rescue team.

