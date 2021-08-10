Italian Fest returns to Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Italian Fest is this Saturday in Iron Mountain, but it’s been in the works for months.

“So, every single year we start planning around January or February. My position is part-time, but I worked that entire part-time position working on Italian Fest,” said Karen Larsen, DDA Event Coordinator.

The Iron Mountain DDA event coordinator says planning during a pandemic has provided unique challenges.

“A lot of alcohol is brewed overseas, and parts are from overseas, and people in the United States couldn’t get those parts,” Larsen said.

The event will feature new selections of brewed alcohol, as well as local bands, and of course, Italian food. Dulce Nulla is ready to provide the sweets.

“So we will have the one and only dessert booth, so that means cannoli’s. It also means cream puffs, cupcakes, cookies, etc. You can’t have an Italian fest without your sweets,” said Melissa Boyles, Dulce Nulla Owner.

Some days, Boyles will be in the shop for 20 hours making sweets, and is currently looking for staff to help fill voids.

“We are starting tonight, in fact, to start making the cookies and cupcakes and things to get them ready,” Boyles said. “You don’t want to do cannoli’s early because they’ll get soggy.”

Sponsorships and interest continue to grow.

“We got more interest in it than we ever have before,” Boyles said. “Since we had to cancel events last year, businesses had time to shut their doors, reflect on what they actually care about, and they decided they wanted to help out their local community.”

Italian fest is from noon until 11 p.m. CT Saturday, and is located across the street from the library. Tickets are $8 if ordered online, and $10 at the door.

