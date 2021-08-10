Advertisement

Ishpeming Police Department seeks information on retail fraud suspect

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call the police department at 906-486-4416.
Ishpeming Holiday retail fraud suspect.
Ishpeming Holiday retail fraud suspect.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a retail fraud suspect.

According to police, the woman pictured above, is wanted for questioning in reference to a retail fraud that happened at the Ishpeming Holiday Stationstore on Aug. 9.

