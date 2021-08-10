Ishpeming Police Department seeks information on retail fraud suspect

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a retail fraud suspect.

According to police, the woman pictured above, is wanted for questioning in reference to a retail fraud that happened at the Ishpeming Holiday Stationstore on Aug. 9.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call the police department at 906-486-4416.

