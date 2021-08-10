Hot & humid with some storms

Areas of dense fog will continue with it mixing out by late morning. Then, the heat and humidity ramp up with partly cloudy skies.

Thunderstorms could form this afternoon if enough forcing develops to help trigger them. Some could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. These should form in the west and travel east by the evening. Tomorrow through Thursday a cold front moves through. Cooler and drier (less humid) air will follow through the weekend.

Today: Morning fog, turning partly cloudy with scattered storms in the west/central this afternoon

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, around 80° along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, cooler elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Around 80°

Monday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Mainly low to mid-80s

