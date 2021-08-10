GOP state senators visit NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, three state senators toured the U.P. and made a stop in Marquette.

“Today in particular we’re visiting a number of different businesses as well as learning about the Northern Cyber Security Institute and get a chance for my colleagues that I work with to see what’s going on up here and help provide a lot of context when I’m advocating for the Upper Peninsula in Lansing,” said Sen. Ed McBroom.

While at NMU, Senators McBroom, Wayne Schmidt and Mike Shirkey heard presentations on cybersecurity like Swimsmart Technology and an automotive hacking dashboard.

“That opens up a door for an amazing number of opportunities for them to actually deliver their protocols, their curriculums, and their services not just to Marquette, but across the globe,” Sen. Mike Shirkey said.

Sen. Shirkey also said Tuesday’s visit will help the state Senate with future decisions.

“When budget requests come in like applications for funding and resources, we have a personal understanding of what they’re for, how they can function, how they can benefit taxpayers, how they can benefit the state. So, all of that is part of the reason we invest this kind of time in such a precious area,” he said.

For Sen. Schmidt, partnerships between Higher Ed institutions and the private and public sectors are good, and they’re continuing to bring companies and jobs to the U.P. “We really want to highlight all the great things that are going on in the Upper Peninsula, and of course Marquette is a hot spot for innovation. When you have such a great university such as Northern Michigan University, all the students, all the innovation that’s going on - this is the place to be,” Sen. Schmidt said.

The three senators also made stops in Gwinn, Menominee, and Iron Mountain on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.