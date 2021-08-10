Advertisement

Free Comic Book Day set for Saturday, August 14

(WJHG)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Free Comic Book Day is coming this Saturday. Normally the event is held the first Saturday in May, but this year it’s been pushed back to allow for the more people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Locally, Taiga Games in |Marquette will have plenty of comic books available for free for those interested. The goal of the day is to encourage new readers and grow the hobby of comic book reading and collecting.

“Free Comic Book Day is an annual program where comic stores and comic publishers kind of team up to offer a wide variety of comics available to comic lovers and to people who want to just try out comics for the first time,” said Robert Towers, Owner of Taiga Games.

Taiga Games will also have in-store sales and specials Saturday for Free Comic Book Day. The store is located on Washington Street in downtown Marquette.

