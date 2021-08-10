Advertisement

Domino’s announces $50 million free food giveaway

This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.
This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.(AP/Alan Diaz)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Domino’s said it is giving away $50 million worth of free food to customers that place a delivery order online or through their app until Nov. 21.

The pizza chain announced the “Surprise Frees” promotion Monday in an effort to take on apps like UberEats and DoorDash.

“Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino’s provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that’s what customers want and deserve,” said Russell Weiner, chief operations officer and president of Domino’s, in a news release.

The free menu items that lucky customers can receive include hand-tossed pizzas, boneless chicken, handmade pan pizzas, stuffed cheesy bread, crunchy thin crust pizzas and chocolate lava crunch cakes.

Domino’s said it will notify each customer who is randomly selected through their order confirmation, and the store will put a blue “Surprise Frees” sticker on the item.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: Body found in Lake Superior identified as missing kayaker
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Suspects identified in video of an animal cruelty incident involving a young eagle
Mugshot of Curtis Contois, stabbing suspect.
Update: Victim identified in deadly stabbing in Marquette
Airstream camper damaged in a crash on M-35 in Menominee County's Cedarville Township on Aug....
Airstream camper damaged in M-35 crash in Menominee County Monday
Kimber Brock mugshot
Menominee woman sentenced to prison on meth charges

Latest News

After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns
Bark River Off-Roads.
Bark River Off-Roads return this weekend
Fatal crash graphic.
Luce County man killed in single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning
In the Education Department’s announcement of this latest extension, Secretary of Education...
Get ready: Student loan payments come back for real Feb. 1
Outside the Bonifas Art Center
Bonfas Arts Center recaps Waterfront Art Festival