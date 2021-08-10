Bonfas Arts Center recaps Waterfront Art Festival

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Arts Center said it had a successful Waterfront Arts Festival last Saturday.

More than 40 vendors brought their artwork to sell in Ludington Park. Artwork included pottery, paintings, photography, jewelry and wood.

The organizer says it was her first year and her favorite part was watching all the people interact.

“Seeing little kids smile because they have those great, big bubble blowing things - it’s a rope that they put down in the bubble and it made these huge bubbles. They were just laughing and popping the bubbles and just having a good time,” said Paula Jordan, events coordinator for the Bonifas Arts Center.

Next year will be the 50th Waterfront Arts Festival and the Bonifas already has some big things planned. If you’re interested in being a vendor, you’re encouraged to reach out to the Bonifas Art Center for more information.

