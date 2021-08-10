Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for new members in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for new members in Marquette.

The mentoring program currently has a long list of little brothers waiting for a big brother, and big sisters needing little sisters.

The program connects youth ages 7 to 15 with an adult mentor 21 years and older. The pair meets at least once a week to spend time together doing activities.

Current members of Big Brothers Big Sisters met Tuesday night for the organization’s first summer picnic at Lakenenland.

TV6 talked to a little brother and his mentor at the picnic about their experiences in the program.

“We do a lot of stuff,” says 11-year-old Aiden Green. “We go swimming in the lake, we play board games, and do stuff like this pretty much.”

64-year-old Bruce Miller recently retired and found he had a lot of time on his hands. Once he joined BBBS, he paired with 11-year-old Aiden.

“It’s very rewarding,” says Miller. “You’re helping somebody, but you get a ton of stuff out of it yourself.”

