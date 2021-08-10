Advertisement

Bark River Off-Roads return this weekend

Bark River Off-Roads.
Bark River Off-Roads.(Bark River International Raceway)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The 45th Bark River Off-Road Races are this weekend at the Bark River International Raceway.

Events begin Friday with practice and qualifying races. Gates open at eight in the morning for races on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the racing there’s food, live music and a chance to win several prizes.

This year there will be hundreds of racers ranging from five years old to Pro 4 drivers.

“We’re used to seeing four, maybe six drivers in those pro four classes that everyone loves to come and feel the rumble and watch that action. We’re looking at 10-12 drivers for that now,” said Courtney Prost, director of development for the Bark River International Raceway.

The races have open pits, so everyone is welcome to walk through the pits and meet their favorite drivers.

For a full schedule, click here. You can follow the Bark River International Speedway on Facebook and Instagram.

