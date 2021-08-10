Advertisement

Another Round of Thunderstorms Possible, Then, Drier Air Filters into the U.P.

And Lingers Through the Weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and thunderstorms mid-day into the afternoon

Highs: upper 70s to low 80s

Thursday: Less humid, partly cloudy

Highs: upper 70s to 80

Friday: Cooler, sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: near 70 into the 70s

Saturday: Sunny and mild

Nighttime lows: near 50, Daytime highs: mainly 70s

Somewhat warmer weather is expected on Sunday.  The warmer temperatures will linger into next week.  However, at this point, the warmth should be accompanied by relatively low humidity.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

