Another Round of Thunderstorms Possible, Then, Drier Air Filters into the U.P.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and thunderstorms mid-day into the afternoon

Highs: upper 70s to low 80s

Thursday: Less humid, partly cloudy

Highs: upper 70s to 80

Friday: Cooler, sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: near 70 into the 70s

Saturday: Sunny and mild

Nighttime lows: near 50, Daytime highs: mainly 70s

Somewhat warmer weather is expected on Sunday. The warmer temperatures will linger into next week. However, at this point, the warmth should be accompanied by relatively low humidity.

