Another Round of Thunderstorms Possible, Then, Drier Air Filters into the U.P.
And Lingers Through the Weekend
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and thunderstorms mid-day into the afternoon
Highs: upper 70s to low 80s
Thursday: Less humid, partly cloudy
Highs: upper 70s to 80
Friday: Cooler, sunny to partly cloudy
Highs: near 70 into the 70s
Saturday: Sunny and mild
Nighttime lows: near 50, Daytime highs: mainly 70s
Somewhat warmer weather is expected on Sunday. The warmer temperatures will linger into next week. However, at this point, the warmth should be accompanied by relatively low humidity.
