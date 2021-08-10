2021 Ensign National Championship Regatta returning to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2021 Ensign National Championship Regatta is coming to Marquette this weekend. The races will see about 30 boats coming to town to compete.

The event was postponed from last year because of the pandemic. The last time Marquette hosted the Regatta was back in 2012. The ships are about 22 1/2 feet long and weight about 3,000 pounds. Hundreds of people are expected to stay in the area for the Regatta.

“We’ve had a lot of boats here locally that have gone to other national regattas all across the country, on the east coast and down south and this is our turn to invite them to come and experience Marquette,” said Neil Lynch, Chairperson for the 2021 Ensign National Regatta.

The 2021 Ensign National Regatta runs August 15-19 in Marquette.

