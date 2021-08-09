A Warm, Very Humid Start to the Week

Monday: Cloudy to partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 70s to 80, warmest western U. P.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms

Highs: 80s

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds, somewhat less humid but warm, chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 80s

Thursday: Cooler, partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 70s

Cool and dry weather should continue into the beginning of the weekend.

