A Warm, Very Humid Start to the Week
A Cooler Late Week is Anticipated
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Monday: Cloudy to partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: 70s to 80, warmest western U. P.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms
Highs: 80s
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds, somewhat less humid but warm, chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Highs: 80s
Thursday: Cooler, partly cloudy
Highs: mainly 70s
Cool and dry weather should continue into the beginning of the weekend.
