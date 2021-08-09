UP Sport and Spoke under new management

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - One outdoor recreation business in Dickinson county is under new management.

UP Sport and Spoke specializes in sport and outdoor biking equipment. The new owners say they hope to expand bike selection, as bike trails become more challenging. While customers may feel uneasy about change, the company says the day-to-day operations will remain the same.

“We hope to maintain the same customer service UP Sport and Spoke has become known for, and take care of the biking community here,” said Mike Begres, UP Sport and Spoke Co-owner.

The owners are most excited to be fully stocked again after the pandemic has put overseas shipping on backorder. You can still find UP Sport and Spoke at its same location on South Stephenson Avenue

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.