Advertisement

UP Sport and Spoke under new management

The new ownership team hopes to stay loyal to the biking community
The new ownership team took over last week, bringing a new era for the company
The new ownership team took over last week, bringing a new era for the company(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - One outdoor recreation business in Dickinson county is under new management.

UP Sport and Spoke specializes in sport and outdoor biking equipment. The new owners say they hope to expand bike selection, as bike trails become more challenging. While customers may feel uneasy about change, the company says the day-to-day operations will remain the same.

“We hope to maintain the same customer service UP Sport and Spoke has become known for, and take care of the biking community here,” said Mike Begres, UP Sport and Spoke Co-owner.

The owners are most excited to be fully stocked again after the pandemic has put overseas shipping on backorder. You can still find UP Sport and Spoke at its same location on South Stephenson Avenue

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
UPDATE: Body found in Lake Superior identified as missing kayaker
Mugshot of Curtis Contois, stabbing suspect.
Update: Suspect in fatal stabbing arraigned in Marquette District Court
Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: Employee dies in fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Suspects identified in video of an animal cruelty incident involving a young eagle
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Three of the newest murals installed
New murals installed in Munising
Construction is expected to finish this October.
M-28 construction in Munising is behind on schedule
Local health departments are helping families get back on track with routine vaccinations like...
Routine immunization rates decrease as Michigan students prepare for fall semester
This is a replica of the Sjoquist Farm from 1945
Florence County Museum celebrates county history
Airstream camper damaged in a crash on M-35 in Menominee County's Cedarville Township on Aug....
Airstream camper damaged in M-35 crash in Menominee County Monday