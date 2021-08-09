Advertisement

TV6 All-Stars Softball Team wins Tina O’Brien Sportsmanship Award

The team was recognized for being great sports and having the most fun
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 All-Stars played over the weekend in the Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament at LaCombe Field. The team lost both of their games but were a big hit with the crowd.

This year’s winners:

1st: Jon’s Auto

2nd: Smarty’s Saloon

3rd: Martin Sports

Tina O’Brien Sportsmanship Trophy: TV6 All-Stars

Congratulations to all the teams who participated! The tournament is a fundraiser for the Negaunee High School Valedictorian Scholarship. Renee Thomas was valedictorian of her graduating class. Thomas died in 1993 of Leukemia. The tournament was named and is played every year in her honor. She was a huge softball fan.

