Suspects identified in video of an animal cruelty incident involving a young eagle

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Suspects have been identified regarding a video circulating on social media over the weekend.

The Michigan State Police Gladstone post says the video, in a Facebook post, showed some individuals video taping an animal cruelty incident involving a young eagle.

The suspects involved with that video have all been identified and the investigation is currently ongoing, MSP says.

All circumstances leading up to and following the incident are being thoroughly investigated by law enforcement and a case is being built.

“We are asking for anyone who has shared this video to remove it from their social media. The continued sharing of this video will hinder the investigation into the incident,” MSP said in a press release. “We are also asking to let law enforcement complete their investigation before making comments on the social media platforms. If you do not have all of the facts, please refrain from making comments. These actions/comments can also hinder the investigation, and will be reviewed/investigated if threatening.”

Once the investigation has been completed, it will be sent to the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office for their review.

This will also include any threatening statements or comments made towards the suspects involved in this investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

